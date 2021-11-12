EAST HADDAM (WFSB) - A large house fire has closed a portion on Rt. 149 in East Haddam Friday morning.
According to state police, troopers were notified of the fire at about 2:35 a.m. in the areas of Falls Road and Andrews Road.
Responding Troopers reported that the residence was fully engulfed. The East Haddam Fire Marshal requested that the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) respond to the scene.
It is unclear if any injuries were sustained as a result of this fire and the scene remains active at this time.
Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest information as soon as it becomes available.
