New Britain fire

Firefighters responded to a fire on Allen Street in New Britain on Wednesday morning.

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire in New Britain on Wednesday morning.

According to the deputy fire chief, it happened on Allen Street around 5 a.m.

There's no word on any injuries.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

No other details were released.

