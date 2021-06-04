WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Waterbury on Friday morning.
The home is on Orange Street.
The road is closed.
No injuries were reported.
Channel 3 cameras spotted firefighters on the roof of the home as smoke billowed from it.
The location is behind the Brass Mill Center.
There's no word on what sparked the fire.
