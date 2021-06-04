Firefighters responded to a house fire in Waterbury on Friday morning. The home is on Orange Street.

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Waterbury on Friday morning.

Waterbury fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Orange Street in Waterbury on June 4.

The home is on Orange Street.

The road is closed.

No injuries were reported.

Channel 3 cameras spotted firefighters on the roof of the home as smoke billowed from it.

The location is behind the Brass Mill Center.

There's no word on what sparked the fire.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.