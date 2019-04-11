EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to a fire at a home in East Haddam on Wednesday evening.
The fire happened at 177 Honey Hill Road around 11:15 p.m.
The fire was knocked down, but crews returned to the home around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning to put out smoldering embers.
An official said no injuries were reported.
The fire marshal is on the scene investigating to try and determine the cause and origin of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.