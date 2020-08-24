MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Crews are looking into what sparked a house fire in Middletown Monday afternoon
Middletown Fire officials say they responded to Russell Street for the report of a home that had been struck by lightning.
First responders arrived to find a working fire and flames issuing from the rear of the residence.
A second alarm was sounded shortly upon arrival.
No injuries were reported.
The road was closed in the area, but has since reopened.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
