TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Large flames erupted from a home in Terryville on Thursday morning.
According to the Terryville Volunteer Fire Department, the fire broke out at 104 Seymour Rd.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters said it took about 35 minutes to bring the fire under control.
They said the homeowner is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
