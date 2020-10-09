HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to a house fire in Hartford early Friday morning.
According to Hartford police, the scene is on Garden Street.
The building was vacant at the time, according to crews on the scene.
The intersection of Garden and Capen streets is expected to be closed for several hours.
Police asked drivers to seek an alternate route.
No one was hurt.
