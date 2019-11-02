GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Fire officials are investigating after a fire that destroyed a home on Silkey Road early Saturday morning.
Officials say the fire was called in by the homeowner around 3 a.m.
Firefighters say the flames were 40 to 50 feet high. Mutual aid from five other towns responded.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
Tankers from other towns provided water because there are no hydrants in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.