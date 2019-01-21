WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A fire is under investigation in Wallingford Monday night.
The fire started at a home on Cedar Street.
According to the fire department, no injuries were reported.
It is unclear if the home was occupied at the time of the fire.
The fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.
No other details were immediately available.
