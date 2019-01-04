SOMERS (WFSB) - Firefighters remained at the scene of a house fire in Somers early Friday morning.
The two-alarm fire was reported at a home on Pheasant Run around 2 a.m.
The fire started in a shed, but authorities said the fire spread to the garage and nearby home.
When crews got to the scene, the fire chief said flames were shooting out from the side of the home.
Fire officials said no one was injured and the one person in the home at the time of the blaze was able to get out safely.
Several area departments including Ellington, Stafford, Crystal Lake, Hazardville and East Longmeadow, MA responded to assist with fighting the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
