WEST GRANBY (WFSB) - A couple of Connecticut families were on the receiving end of a big Amazon haul, but the problem is that the boxes weren’t meant for them.
these neighbors had a choice to make.
They have all of these boxes, they don’t know what’s inside, and they say amazon gave them the choice to do whatever they wanted with it, including keeping it.
"I ordered one pair of novelty socks as a gift," Tara Konieczny said Tuesday. "Seven families packages so I don’t even know how many boxes were here."
Seven families and seven boxes in her West Granby garage.
And she’s not the only one. Ten minutes away in West Suffield, another homeowner posted a photo of seven packages meant for Copper Hill Road left in her driveway.
No one we talked with had surveillance video of these delivery dumps, but Tara’s curious to find out why the driver picked her.
"I don’t know if they said, I’m fed up, I quit, I’m dumping the rest of this here, or if they had an emergency," Konieczny said. "I can only laugh at this point."
She wasn’t laughing when she called Amazon, looking for solutions.
"They told me, ‘Yeah, we’re not going to do anything about that. You can open all of the packages and see if it’s stuff you can use and keep it and if not you can discard it or donate it."
Now, Tara’s spending her night playing the role of Santa
"It’s all about honesty, we all know each other so it’s just one of those things where if you get the wrong mail, you walk it over, walk it across the street.," neighbor John Ridel said.
"It’s a heck of a way to meet neighbors," Konieczny said. "I’m going to have to get a delivery hat and a charcuterie board for all the neighbors now who are going to have to come to the house.
We reached out to Amazon to find out what happened - but we haven't heard back yet.
