WASHINGTON (WFSB) - The House Judiciary Committee could vote Friday on two articles of impeachment and move a step closer to impeaching President Donald Trump.
It would come a day after explosive debating where 14 House Republicans and Democrats squared off.
The vote is expected to pass straight down party lines.
Fourteen hours after the hearing started, the vote on the impeachment articles was moved to Friday morning.
Democrats said they delayed it Thursday night because they felt it shouldn't be held at night.
Republicans argued that it was moved for TV ratings.
President Trump is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Meanwhile, Senate Republicans and the White House are coordinating their strategy for the expected trial next month.
Throughout Thursday, the Democratic majority in the House committee struck down Republican amendments meant to kill the impeachment effort.
In between that were plenty of fireworks that little to do with the issue at hand.
"This hearing's been enough of an institutional embarrassment without putting it on an endless loop," said Rep. Tom McClintock, a Republican representing California's 4th District.
"I want the members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these last two days," said Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat representing New York's 10th District.
Connecticut's representatives have been weighing in over the process.
“Our constitutional system of government relies on the president’s faithful execution of laws duly passed by Congress in service of the national interest, not personal political benefit," said Rep. Joe Courtney, a Democrat representing Connecticut's 2nd District. "Based on the evidence and testimony in the impeachment inquiry, it is clear to me that the president has failed to uphold that constitutional duty. Therefore, I will solemnly support the articles of impeachment introduced this week when they come before me for a vote in the House.”
The full House of Representatives is expected to case the final impeachment votes next week.
Rep. Joe Courtney should also know our constitutional system of government relies on the Congress to serve of the national interest, not personal political benefit for the Democrat party who has been fabricating scandals and weaponizing federal agencies. History is shown as recent as yesterday in the UK election what happens when the Socialists, Marxists & so called Democrats disregard the will of the people.
