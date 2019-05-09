HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- House legislators passed a bill Thursday that would increase minimum wage to $15.
The bill passed the House, 85-59.
The vote comes after lawmakers discussed it overnight into Thursday morning, after starting the discussion late on Wednesday evening.
It approved, more than 320,000 workers will receive a pay raise and incremental increases would take effect by 2023.
Starting in January 2020, minimum wage would go from $10.10 an hour to $11.25, and then in January 2021 it would go to $12.50.
Then it would raise to $13.75 in 2022, and ultimately $15 an hour in 2023.
According to the bill, 16 and 17-year-old workers would receive 85 percent of the minimum wage at first. After 90 days, they will receive $15 an hour.
Representative Robyn Porter was the driving force behind the legislation.
"We are trying to bring equity into wages and wages create sustainability. It give people the change to have some dignity," Porter said.
However, the bill doesn't increase the minimum hourly wage for bartenders and restaurant servers.
“We can’t just keep wages artificially low so companies continue to make money and workers continue to suffer," said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
On the other side, Republican State Rep. and Minority Leader Themis Klarides said “The more mandates you put on businesses, the less people will have jobs. This bill, on the surface, may sound like its fair but there are so many unattended consequences.”
Quassy Amusement Park owner George Frantzis said the increase would cost him an additional $36,000 per year.
"I greatly respect the fact we need to feed our families and take care of our family. That's paramount for everybody. But, when you start the bar at a certain level, everything else will go up exponentially," Frantzis said.
Grocery stores said 40 to 50 percent of their workers are teens. The concern is businesses may have to increase prices.
The owner of Salute in Hartford says if the minimum wage increases, the wages of others, across the board, will need to be bumped up too.
"It's like telling small business owners, you might as well get out of the business," said Jimmy Cosgrove, Salute owner.
Cosgrove says customers come first, so menu prices would increase just slightly, but other businesses that aren't basking in the same type of success at Salute, might not have that option.
"It's the other restaurants that just scrape by, they can't survive," Cosgrove said.
Cosgrove said the move will still affect his employess. They might make more hourly, but the perks they're used to may cease to exist.
"We do profit sharing, we offer insurance, give Christmas bonuses, and unfortunately, that's stuff we might have to eliminate," Cosgrove said.
Over the course of the discussion on Thursday, amendments to the bill have been made.
One was to exempt non-profit organizations from this.
Now the bill will go to the Senate for a vote. Gov. Ned Lamont said he will sign it if passed.
In a statement Thursday, Lamont said "If our economy doesn’t work for everyone, then it doesn’t work. It’s that simple. I’m doing everything possible to engage the business community so they can grow here, relocate or stay and hire Connecticut residents who represent the top workforce in the country. In order to grow, we need policies that protect our workforce and the small businesses who need them. Raising the minimum wage will help lift families out of poverty, combat persistent pay disparities between races and genders, and stimulate our economy. This compromise represents a fair, gradual increase that will improve the lives of working families in our state who struggle to pay for childcare, afford tuition, put food on the table, pay the mortgage, or cover the rent. I applaud the action taken by the House today and urge the Senate to swiftly approve as well so that I may proudly sign this into law.”
(1) comment
Increasing the minimum wage is going to kill the buying power of my modest SS check. Oh well, at least many of the lowest paid workers will become taxpayers and maybe give up some social safety net services.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.