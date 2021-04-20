HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After months of contentious debate and marathon protests, a controversial childhood vaccine bill passed through the state House of Representatives early Tuesday morning.
Lawmakers debated the bill for more than 17 hours, starting around 10 a.m. on Monday. They wrapped up around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
It passed 90 to 53.
The bill has generated a lot of passion on both sides of the issue. The debate has been passionate through public hearings and protests.
The vote is tied to the controversial proposal to eliminate non-medical religious exemptions that allow some Connecticut students to avoid getting vaccinated to stay in school.
Required vaccinations would include those for measles, mumps and rubella, as well as diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough. COVID-19 vaccines were not a part of the bill.
Critics of the proposal who have been holding protests for months outside the capitol and over Zoom argued that parents should be the sole decision makers when it comes to what goes into their children’s bodies. They also said getting rid of the exemption would lead to more families refusing to send their children to school and taxpayers would still have to foot the bill to educate them, which could prove to be expensive.
“For whatever reason, this bill has been around for four years despite our attempts to negotiate the bill, the majority, the Democrats, have decided to take a sledgehammer to this issue," said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, the House minority leader.
However, supporters of the proposal said the proposal all about public safety. There has been a surge of unvaccinated kids in Connecticut schools. The number currently tops more than 7,000 students. Public health experts said their presence puts everyone in those schools at risk.
They also said they are concerned about a gradual risk in the number of vaccine-preventable diseases.
“Everyone has a constitutional right to schooling but there’s also a right to being healthy while you’re in school," said Amy Pisani, Vaccinate Your Family. "So while your personal action has an effect on my child, you're overstepping your rights.”
Their optimism grew because last week, the bill sailed through a second legislative committee along party lines.
The bill still needs to go through the Democrat-controlled state Senate. When it comes to the final signature, Gov. Ned Lamont has already said he would sign the bill into law when and if it reaches his desk.
When all is said and done, it would go into effect on Sept. 1, 2022.
