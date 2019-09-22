BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Volunteers with House of Heroes came ready to make repairs to a veteran’s home in Berlin on Saturday morning.
Ninety-two-year-old, World War II veteran and Berlin resident, Eugene Polaske received an outpouring of help from strangers without ever leaving his home.
House of Heroes, a non-profit organization, provides one-day, no-cost home improvements for veterans to ensure homes are safe and accessible for those who served our country.
Polaske bought his Berlin home in 1960, and for the last 59 years, Polaske has made it a home.
“A good life and good kids, even though they make you lose your hair,” said Polaske, tipping his hat.
Polaske, a husband and a father, is a proud World War II Veteran who joined the Marine Corps at 17 years old. He re-enlisted during the Korean Conflict.
And for his services, the House of Heroes volunteers want to say, ‘thank you.’
“The goal is that at the end of the day, they can stay in their home and they don’t have to worry about going somewhere else,” said House of Heroes Connecticut representative, Steve Cavanaugh.
House of Heroes Connecticut and its partners are making repairs to the inside and outside of Polaske’s home.
“The steps are falling apart and it’s not safe for him. We’re adding railings to those. In the back we’re replacing two decks that he could possibly fall through,” said Carol May, House of Heroes Connecticut representative.
For a man who has seen a lot, he said he didn’t think the repairs could be done in one day until he watched this group’s determination.
“I’m glad somebody up there said you need this. And here they are,” said Polaske. “You never expect anything like this.”
