HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The House of Representatives passed a bill to raise the minimum age of purchasing tobacco products to 21.
The bill will prohibit the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products, electronic delivery systems, and vapor products to people under the age of 21.
The bill was approved by the House by a vote of 124-22.
It will now go to the Senate before the governor can sign it into law.
If it receives final approval, Connecticut will become the 14th state to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products.
“Some have pointed out that raising the age to 21 will result in a net revenue loss to the state, but when it comes to the health of our young people we need to do what is right,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
To read more on the bill, click here.
