WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that will extend outdoor dining until March of 2022.
The bill will now head to the Senate.
One town wants to commit to outdoor dining regardless of what happens on the state level.
This summer, West Hartford streets were filled with tables and chairs for outdoor dining. West Hartford’s mayor is proposing an ordinance that would allow that to continue despite what happens on the state level.
“Us being able to have this outdoor seating was great for us,” said Miguel Proano of Blue Plate Kitchen.
Blue Place Kitchen in West Hartford has had outdoor seating since 2013, but they say when the pandemic hit, their patio was a major boost.
“I think it made a lot of people feel more comfortable,” said Karlina Fontaine of Blue Plate Kitchen.
Owners Fontaine and Proano say they’re excited about Mayor Shari Cantor’s proposed ordinance for outdoor dining through December.
It would allow restaurants like Blue Plate Kitchen to have some extra outdoor seats. It would give other restaurants the chance to have dining on the sidewalks and the streets like last summer.
Cantor says it was a lifeline.
“It carried them through some very difficult months and that’s why we want to move on this,” Cantor said.
Cantor says she wants this to also send a message to business that they support them regardless of whether an extension is passed on the state level.
The current proposal would make outdoor dining temporary, but the town is also looking to make it a permanent change.
“This is a model we want to continue,” Cantor said.
Diners in West Hartford say they’d like to see it continue, too.
“I thought it was a really good idea,” said Paul Gabriel.
“It’s supporting the economy. It’s supporting our emotional health,” said Ruth Petkaitis.
They’re also looking forward to this summer.
“It’s just great to see the places that we love survive and thrive,” said Peter Petkaitis.
The city council will be holding a public hearing on April 15 for the outdoor dining proposal. They expect a vote on it that night.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association released a statement saying,
“A year after restaurants were asked to close their doors, and we watched more than 600 restaurants close, moving this bill forward is a positive step in the right direction. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the leadership of the Planning & Development and Commerce Committees and also to Speaker Ritter, House Minority Leader Candelora and all House members who supported this initiative. We hope that the Senate will now move quickly, helping give local restaurants some much-needed assurance that they’ll be able to continue offering outdoor dining as they recover from this pandemic.”
