HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers met for a special session on Monday to debate an extension of the governor's emergency pandemic powers.

Gov. Ned Lamont's powers are set to expire at the end of the month.

However, he said he wants to keep them through Feb. 15, 2022.

On Monday afternoon, the House voted to extend his powers, 80 to 60, with 11 not voting.

The vote will go to the Senate on Tuesday.

This is the sixth time Lamont has asked lawmakers for an extension to his emergency powers.

There are about 10 or 11 orders the governor wants to extend.

The powers would allow Lamont to keep masking and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in place in schools and at nursing home facilities.

The state House of Representatives went into session at 12:30 p.m. on Monday and voted just before 5 p.m.

The CT Liberty group rallied outside the state Capitol on Monday, urging lawmakers to vote for an end to the emergency powers.

Some wanted to go into the Capitol on Monday to hear some of the debate, but they were denied access because they were told they had to wear a mask.

The group has held other rallies throughout the pandemic, pushing for parental rights and medical freedom.

There are also several parents at the Capitol on Monday who feel the governor is going too far, and that Connecticut is one of only a few states still in a state of emergency.

“It’s not a state of emergency. You go around the state, Gov. Lamont is pushing his fall color Connecticut campaign right now asking out-of-staters to come and endorse our businesses and fairs and activities, that’s not a state of emergency when you are inviting tourism to pick back up,” said Amy Bourdon, of Cheshire.

Lucas Johnson, a high school senior, said masks and remote learning have been hard for some students.

“The masking and the measures put into place because of his emergency powers really have affected our school environment,” he said.

Inside the Capitol, as the House Speaker gaveled in the special session, he told lawmakers to follow safety rules and wear masks, or debates would end.

Many Democrats have supported Lamont who wants to keep some mandates in place until mid-February.

“If you want to be Gov. DeSantis and say no masks in schools, say something. You have the chance to weigh in. I want everyone’s fingerprints on this. I think Connecticut is doing the right thing,” Lamont said.

“The democrats don’t want bipartisan support, they just want it to look like they’re having a conversation but they’re not,” said Republican Minority Leader Vinnie Candelora.

During this special session, juvenile crime will not be on the agenda, despite a push from both victims and lawmakers.

In opposition to that, a group called Safe Streets Connecticut demonstrated in front of the Legislative Office Building at 11 a.m., advocating for lawmakers to change state laws to hold juveniles accountable.

There have also been assaults, a kidnapping, and in some cases, the suspects have guns.

A woman named Anna wore a sash on Monday in memory of her friend Henryk who was killed by a 17-year-old who drove a stolen car onto a sidewalk in New Britain and killed Henryk who was jogging.

“He was 17 years old, and this was the 13th time he was arrested. This is not acceptable, so today I came here to ask for changes that something has to be done,” she said.

“There needs to be changes to the policy but not as much as what’s being proposed,” said Democratic State Rep. Henry Genga.

Republican lawmakers have been pushing for action. Democrats say they want more data and will take this up in the regular session in February.