HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut House of Representatives just passed a bill to require motorcycle riders under 21 to wear a helmet.
This bill was proposed as a way to promote motorcycle safety among young operators.
A released sent out by the General Assembly states in 2015, the Department of Transportation found that over half of victims killed or seriously injured in motorcycle crashes were not wearing a helmet.
If signed into law, the state would join nine other states that require motorcycle riders 20-years-old and younger to wear a helmet.
The law would go into effect October 1, 2019.
Violators would pay a fine of up to $90.
“Our current laws don’t do enough to protect motorcycle operators who may not have enough experience to navigate roadways they share with distracted drivers,” said Deputy Speaker Michelle Cook (D – Torrington) who championed the bill.
Worthless law. How is anyone going to be able to distinguish under 21, Make it mandatory for all ages.
