HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Many businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connecticut House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday pushed for more relief.
They said they would like to see burdens lifted to help companies survive.
“We believe at this time when the economy is stalled out and unemployment is double than what it normally is that we delay temporarily this payroll tax on the State of Connecticut,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, Republican leader-elect.
The payroll tax is legislation that passed earlier this year which puts paid leave family in place.
“For small businesses like ours anything you can do mitigate taxes, and mitigate corporate taxes, payroll taxes," said Susan White, a small business owner.
Employees pay into the leave so that everyone can have paid time off to take care of themselves or a close family member.
White said she took steps to cut costs at her aerospace manufacturing company that included employee furloughs and reduced hours.
“It’s important that we look at what our fixed costs are and pushing off some of the costs that we face," White said.
“One of the things that we have seen with our business community is like with all of our residents is fear. Fear of whether or not they can make it to the end of the year,' Candelora said.
Republicans didn’t vote for it and now want it to be delayed. They said it will be another burden on businesses.
Democrats, however, supported it.
The speaker of the house-elect said "I can think of no better time to have this debate than during a once-in-a-century health crisis."
Business leaders said whatever the plan is, it can't be higher taxes.
“That’s the last thing that small business owners need coming out of the pandemic and trying to assist in the recovery is added costs," said Andrew Markowski, National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Connecticut has also borrowed money from the federal government. Starting next month, that money must be paid back with interest. Republicans want the interest on that loan to be delayed.
