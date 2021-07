HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers returned to the state capitol Wednesday and voted to extend governor’s emergency powers.

Wednesday afternoon, the state House of Representatives passed a resolution to give Gov. Ned Lamont more powers for another two months.

The state Senate also passed it.

Senate makes it final - 19 to 15 supporting resolution giving Governor Lamont more power for emergency orders #wfsb pic.twitter.com/MB4UXub9EO — Susan Raff (@SusanRaff1) July 14, 2021

Lamont’s orders were put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamont said the orders are needed to protect the public and provide economic relief.

The hundreds of emergency orders covered things like requiring face masks in certain settings.

Many Republican officials, however, didn't want to see the emergency orders extended. They called it an abuse of power.

“They want to control whether our kids wear masks, control whether we go to our house of worship, control where we have a beer at night,” argued Bob Stefanowski, a Republican and former gubernatorial candidate.

Group demands end to Lamont's executive powers A group of people demanded an end to the governor's emergency powers.

Hundreds of people gathered at the state capitol on Monday to protest Lamont’s emergency orders getting extended.

At the height of the pandemic, Lamont had more than 300 emergency declarations. Most have since expired.

He said he wanted to keep 11 orders in place.

They included allowing state-owned commuter lots to be used for vaccination clinics, providing tenants additional time to pay rent, and expanding vaccination access.

Republicans argued that the legislature should vote on the orders.

“We believe it is nothing short of a blatant reach for power," said Sen. Kevin Kelly, the Republican minority leader. "There is no need at this time.”

Democrats said they believe the emergency powers have worked and will continue to do so.

“We know from science masks work and vaccinations work,” said Sen. Bob Duff, the Democratic majority leader.

Lamont asked the General Assembly to review and renew his declarations of public health and civil preparedness emergencies through Sept. 30.

Only two states are still in an emergency status: Connecticut and Rhode Island.

There is a benefit to being under that status. Connecticut is eligible for about $30 million per month in food benefits.

The special session began at 9:30 a.m.

Lawmakers do have the power to veto any of Lamont’s emergency orders.