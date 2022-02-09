(WFSB) - Thursday is another big day for the state.
The House will vote on whether to extend the governor's executive orders and which mandates should stay.
The governor wants the mask mandate in schools to stay in place until the end of the month and then let schools decide how to move forward.
The mask mandate is set to expire on February 15.
Parents Eyewitness News spoke to were pretty split on the topic.
“I’m fine with that," Nihad Tutundzic of Cromwell tells us.
“I’m not happy about it," Nikki Rogers of Cromwell says.
Nihad says he’s fine with extending the mask mandate as long as it’s something health officials recommend.
“I see what they’re going for, having each school decide their own policy, and each town feels differently about it. Different population, different thinking so let them decide," said Tutundzic.
But Nikki says since she’s high risk, she’s feeling uneasy about this decision.
"I have a lot of family that got the virus and it’s still not under control as much as they would like to think," continued Rogers.
Just because the statewide mandate is ending, that doesn’t mean schools will end the mandate. Superintendents and school boards will get to make the call.
“It’s going to be the wild, wild west basically once the mandate ends," attorney Mark Sommarugo stated.
Sommarugo explains some districts could make their mask rules flexible. Schools could decide that masks are needed in some situations.
“Schools could say masks are required only in hallways or could be in certain smaller classes where it’s required," noted Sommarugo.
While schools could decide not to enforce masks, Sommarugo explains students might still need to mask up on the way to school.
"Right now, as things stand currently, in light of federal orders, students would have to still wear masks while they're on the bus," added Sommarugo.
Some schools have already made decisions on how they’ll move forward after February.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says the city's school mask mandate will remain in place no matter what lawmakers decide to do.
