SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A house sitter in Southington is accused of trying to kill a neighbor's dog by hiding a mothball in a piece of candy.
Police said they charged Sandra Sullivan, 57, with criminal attempt to commit cruelty to animals.
Officers said they were called to a home on Whitlock Avenue on Dec. 23 after the dog alerted its owner to suspicious activity.
The caller reported that he went to check on his dog and saw a blond-haired woman dressed in all black walking along his fence line on the neighbor's side of the fence.
The witness recognized the woman as being a house sitter who was staying at a neighboring home.
The witness reported seeing the woman place a small round item on a tree stump in a neighbor's yard. When he returned to his house, he said he noticed a similar item on his back stairs. He described it to police as a cream-filled chocolate-covered candy. He said it smelled like a urinal deodorizer or a mothball.
When he examined it closer, he said he realized it was indeed a mothball and became concerned that the woman was trying to feed it to his dog.
Police interviewed Sullivan, who initially denied knowing anything about what was found in the dog owner's backyard or on the tree stump.
When questioned further, police said she admitted that it was a cream-filled chocolate in which she hid a mothball.
She said she was frustrated over the dog's barking at all hours and made the treat so it would stop. She claimed her intent was not to hurt the dog.
An arrest warrant was eventually completed. Sullivan turned herself in on Jan. 25.
Her bond was set at $1,000.
Sullivan was given a court date of Feb. 10 in New Britain.
(3) comments
Imagine what she would do to kids playing in the neighborhood. Can we feed her mothballs? As she said it wasn’t meant to harm. Let’s give it a whirl. Sick.
She didn't mean to harm the dog? Bull. She put a toxin in the "candy".
did she pull back the wings to get the moth balls ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.