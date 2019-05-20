HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A vote on tolls in Connecticut could soon happen.
However, Speaker of the House Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, a Democrat, said he's not opposed to voting on the proposal in a special session.
The current legislative session ends on June 5.
However, State Sen. Cathy Osten, another Democrat, told Channel 3 that a vote could happen this week.
It comes after hundreds of people protested outside the state capitol over the weekend.
"People are aggravated, people are fed up with this issue," said Patrick Sasser, No Tolls CT founder.
Saturday, demonstrators tried to send a message to Democratic lawmakers. Many called the plan something state residents can't afford.
"We can’t afford more taxes and that’s really what tolls are, it’s another tax," Sasser said.
The prospect of tolls has lawmakers split.
Republicans continue to fight against the proposal, which would put electronic tolls on interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15.
"There are alternatives, they’re just lazy and beholden to people that are not the people in this group and the people who work hard every day," said Rep. Themis Klarides, Republican minority leader.
However, Gov. Ned Lamont said tolling could bring in $800 million in revenue to help fix the state's crumbling transportation infrastructure. He appeared on Face the State on Sunday.
"Connecticut will only move in a forward direction if we end the gridlock on [I-]95, fix all those broken bridges that are 90 years old, plus, speed up Metro-North," Lamont said.
Democrats said the gas tax could drop by a nickel.
The number of gantries and their locations are still being negotiated.
The earliest drivers could see tolls on state highways is in 2023.
(9) comments
WFSB is all part of this treachery. Deleting our opinions.
WFSB is deleting comments.
I've been contacting CT legislatures about tolls and guess what. Not a single representative has responded. Is this how a democracy works?
Write these "leaders" and tell them to start packing their bags.
I wonder if towns are prepared for people to drive through their towns and accept all the additional traffic from people avoiding toll highways that will destroy town roads, that not even taxes pay for.
Ask anyone from a state that has tolls whether or not the tolls improved their roads... They will tell you nothing has changed and they wonder where the money is going.
Thank you to all that keep voting the Democats into power
toll construstion will not help our roads the state has the money to fix roads if they spend it right cause they have gas tax where does that go
It seems that the democrats are not listening to the people of CT and neither is are worthless governor. People are coming up with ideas but no one is listening. And the republicans are right these tolls re going to cost more money to put up and activate and we will not be able to use money for highways and bridges for years and years before it generates enough money from tolls to start fixing things, we need a plan for money now to fix the bridges and highways not 5 or more years from now. Governor Lamont idea is a very stupid idea. It will bring less tourists to CT. Less people will use highways they will go around the tolls with GPS. And some business will discontinue their business in CT. Way to go worthless governor you are only hurting CT more and really hurting the working class of people. What a LOSER of a governor.
