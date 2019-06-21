HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Hartford on Friday evening, speaking to fellow Democrats.
First elected to Congress in 1987, she is the only woman to have served as speaker and is the highest-ranking elected woman in U.S. history.
Pelosi joins a list of prominent leaders to speak at the John Bailey Fundraiser for the state Democratic party.
Former President Barack Obama has attended, along with Bill Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, and Cory Booker.
The tickets range from $200 to $5,000, and the most expensive tickets give people a more intimate reception with Pelosi and a photo.
The money raised pays for operations of the state Democratic Party, including a program to reach voters and non-traditional voters in the upcoming municipal elections this fall and for 2020.
Tune in to Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. for the latest coverage of the event.
(1) comment
Just do what Malloy did. Illegally solicit campaign funds from contractors. Or do what Jailbird Joey Ganim did and just steal the money.
