HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A recreational marijuana bill took a major step toward becoming law, but the governor threatened to veto it over an eleventh-hour amendment.

The bill passed through the state Senate on Tuesday and shifted to the state House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill passed through the state Senate on Tuesday and shifted to the state House of Representatives on Wednesday.

That was expected. The surprise was the last second amendment could doom the entire proposal.

Tuesday was supposed to be a victory for Democrats.

However, immediately following the bill’s passage, Gov. Ned Lamont threatened the veto. His chief of staff said it didn’t meet the goals of what was laid out in negotiations for equity.

Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said that it opens the “floodgates for tens of thousands of previously ineligible applicants to enter the adult-use cannabis industry.”

The amendment, which was proposed by Sen. Gary Winfield, allows an individual, their parents or a child with a prior conviction for marijuana to get an equity license to grow and sell legal weed. Lamont felt that would give wealthy people the same opportunities as people from distressed communities.

“What’s becoming more and more abundantly clear is that this whole bill is about the money,” said Sen. Kevin Kelly, the Republican minority leader.

Sen. Martin Looney, a Democrat and the Senate president, said he did not believe it was enough to kill the bill.

Now, Democrats could still try to avoid the governor’s veto by tweaking the bill in the House on Wednesday.

That would require sending the legislation back to the Senate for a third vote.

