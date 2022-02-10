HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's House of Representatives has a decision to make.
(WFSB) - Thursday is another big day for the state.
Thursday, it will vote on whether to extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency pandemic powers.
With that, it will decide which of his executive orders should stay.
One of the contentious mandates would keep masks on children in schools until the end of the month.
Lamont said the mask mandate is a specific one that he wants to remain in place until Feb. 28.
All the other orders are set to expire next week.
The House votes Thursday and the Senate on Monday.
After Feb. 28, Lamont wants to see local officials take the reins and make their own decision on the face coverings.
Parents said they are split on the issue of whether or not their kids still need to mask up in schools despite declining COVID-19 cases.
However, an attorney Channel 3 spoke with said parents who are against masks may still have to send their kid to school in one if that’s what local officials decide.
“It’s going to be the wild, wild west basically once the mandate ends,” said Mark Sommarugo, attorney, Pullman & Comley. “Schools could say masks are required only in hallways or could be in certain smaller classes where it’s required.”
Sommarugo also said that under federal orders, kids would still have to wear masks on the bus going to and from school.
New Haven has already decided that it will keep masks in schools regardless of when the statewide mandate ends.
We'll have to see which authority the Connecticut Legislature finds more compelling: Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci, or the World Health Organization, the CDC, and much of Western Europe.
Don't worry, your betters will continue giving lamont emergency powers. This is just a scary article to make sure you call your reps and beg for them not to give any freedom to anyone other than them. Enjoy the taste of boot sheeple, you know you'll pull the lever for more of it come november, you always do.
More hypocritical tough talk from a screen name. Sheep are anonymous.
