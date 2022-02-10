HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's House of Representatives has a decision to make.

Thursday, it will vote on whether to extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency pandemic powers.

With that, it will decide which of his executive orders should stay.

One of the contentious mandates would keep masks on children in schools until the end of the month.

Lamont said the mask mandate is a specific one that he wants to remain in place until Feb. 28.

All the other orders are set to expire next week.

The House votes Thursday and the Senate on Monday.

After Feb. 28, Lamont wants to see local officials take the reins and make their own decision on the face coverings.

Parents said they are split on the issue of whether or not their kids still need to mask up in schools despite declining COVID-19 cases.

However, an attorney Channel 3 spoke with said parents who are against masks may still have to send their kid to school in one if that’s what local officials decide.

“It’s going to be the wild, wild west basically once the mandate ends,” said Mark Sommarugo, attorney, Pullman & Comley. “Schools could say masks are required only in hallways or could be in certain smaller classes where it’s required.”

Sommarugo also said that under federal orders, kids would still have to wear masks on the bus going to and from school.

New Haven has already decided that it will keep masks in schools regardless of when the statewide mandate ends.