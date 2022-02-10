HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's House of Representatives voted Thursday to extend eleven of Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders.
This includes the current statewide school mask mandate. 86 voted in favor, while 62 voted against the extension.
This will now go to the Senate on Monday.
Governor Lamont wants to extend the mask mandate until February 28 before allowing local officials to decide if masks are necessary.
While the state mandate will expire at the end of the month, the state health department would have the power to keep masks in place until June 30.
“Hopefully, the commissioner will hear the outcry of the public and lift the masks in schools by February 28, but I think what will happen then is you will see individuals ascending upon the boards of education to make sure they don’t impose their own mandates," said Rep. Vincent Candelora, a Republican for the 86th House District.
“To say that one size fits every district, I’m not sure. I’d want to look at vaccination rates, positivity rates. You can have hot spots in one section, so I think to give local boards that flexibility makes a lot of sense at this point in the pandemic," House Speaker Matt Ritter (D) stated.
All the other orders were set to expire next week.
"The time has come, for children to get back to a normal life to a normal life so many of us have been leading this past year. Remove the masks on them, if parents want to continue to have masks in their children that option can be provided," said Rep. Vinney Candelora, R Minority Leader.
After Feb. 28, Lamont wants to see local officials take the reins and make their own decision on the face coverings.
Parents said they are split on the issue of whether or not their kids still need to mask up in schools despite declining COVID-19 cases.
However, an attorney Channel 3 spoke with said parents who are against masks may still have to send their kid to school in one if that’s what local officials decide.
“It’s going to be the wild, wild west basically once the mandate ends,” said Mark Sommarugo, attorney, Pullman & Comley. “Schools could say masks are required only in hallways or could be in certain smaller classes where it’s required.”
Sommarugo also said that under federal orders, kids would still have to wear masks on the bus going to and from school.
Some districts have already weighed in on what they will do going forward.
The superintendent in Southington says they will end their school mask mandate if they’re given the choice and New Haven schools says they’ll keep there's in place.
(12) comments
There is also a vaccine. People should just get vaccinated or not and then move on with their lives.
Masks work with tight fitting n95's and frequently changing to fresh masks. We all know this is impossible to enforce in schools with hundreds of kids.
We'll have to see which authority the Connecticut Legislature finds more compelling: Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci, or the World Health Organization, the CDC, and much of Western Europe.
This is being officially released tomorrow by the CDC:
"Effectiveness of Face Mask or Respirator Use in Indoor Public Settings for Prevention of SARS-CoV-2 Infection — California, February–December 2021"
No mask - 0% protection, Cloth = 56%, K95 = 83%
Do you mean this one: https://reason.com/2022/02/07/that-study-of-face-masks-does-not-show-what-the-cdc-claims/ ?
Nice try, CEAGGY.
That reason.com article is based on the views of one oncologist, Vinay Prasad. He's as useful as RFK Jr.
"In October 2021, Prasad prompted social media controversy when he published a blog post comparing the U.S. COVID-19 pandemic response to the beginnings of Hitler's Third Reich. Bioethicist Arthur L. Caplan said that Prasad's arguments were specious and ignorant, and science historian Robert N. Proctor said that Prasad was "overplaying the dangers of vaccination mandates and trivializing the genuine harms to liberty posed by 1930s fascism".
Do you dispute the analysis that shows this CDC study is junk science or are you content with simply discounting the analysis because of who is stating it? Oh wait... I forgot you’re the guy that thinks he is all-knowing because he uses his real name online. For the rest of us: Whether it is Einstein, Stalin, or Big Bird pointing out the flaws of the study, the flaws are what they are. And a study that relies on self-reporting of a small sample size that responded to a phone call poll, while not accounting for many other significant variables…and still found cloth masks statistically irrelevant is hardly a convincing reason to keep kids masked.
Belief vs Knowledge.
You see 100 oncologists. 95 tell you it's terminal. 5. say it's curable. You may 'believe' the 5, but you 'know' you're going to die. Prasad is an oncologist. He's one of the five.
Nice to see mr duffy being put in his returd place
Don't worry, your betters will continue giving lamont emergency powers. This is just a scary article to make sure you call your reps and beg for them not to give any freedom to anyone other than them. Enjoy the taste of boot sheeple, you know you'll pull the lever for more of it come november, you always do.
More hypocritical tough talk from a screen name. Sheep are anonymous.
Speaking of hypocrites............
Welcome to the discussion.
