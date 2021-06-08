HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The House voted to pass the truck mileage tax on Tuesday night.
It was a proposal that had been taken out of the budget during negotiations and turned into its own bill.
Under it, heavy weight trucks would be charged a fee per mileage.
The head of the Motor Transport Association weighed in on the decision saying a last-minute change to exempt the heaviest trucks on the road means the bill won’t work as planned.
They add, “This just goes to show that the truck mileage tax is not actually about damage to the roads, it’s just about money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.