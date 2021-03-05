NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Included in the announcement about the state’s plan to ease up on COVID safety restrictions, houses of worship will also see some changes.
Like restaurants and other businesses, houses of worship will no longer have capacity limits on March 19.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont announces state's plan to ease some COVID-19 restrictions
Instead, social distancing rules will limit crowd size.
However, that doesn't mean congregations will be welcoming back members with open arms.
“We still have a lot more work to do, and a long way to go,” said Rev. Kelcy Steele, of Zamick Memorial AME Zion Church in New Haven.
“We’re thinking that it won’t be until the data looks really, really good and the majority people have vaccines,” said Rev. Josh Paweletk, of Unitarian Universalist Society: East in Manchester.
Some clergy member said they plan to stay remote, based on guidance from their denomination or feelings of their members.
They've been holding virtual services for a year now, and there's no desire to take risks now.
Some others are polling their members now but say public health requirements create challenges.
They still need to observe social distancing and require mask wearing.
“It’s going to be challenging for them, challenging for me and it’s also going to be challenging for others in the faith community to see exactly what church is going to look like,” Steele said.
Some major religious holidays are approaching, include Passover and Easter.
Steele said he might wait until after Easter, even if he does reopen his church.
“We always bring about a crowd and some of our churches are poorly ventilated,” Steele said.
He added that his focus right now is on helping his predominantly Black congregation get access to the vaccine, but the changes to the capacity limits impact all aspects of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.