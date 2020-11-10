MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Housing in Meriden designated specifically for homeless veterans is being commemorated on Tuesday morning.
The Hanover Place, a nine-unit development for veterans who are homeless, has officially been completed.
Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to attend a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Stream it here or below.
The project was funded by $1.65 million in state grants from the Connecticut Department of Housing.
Lamont will be joined at the event by Connecticut Housing commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno and other state and local officials.
