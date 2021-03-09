LYME, CT (WFSB) -- The real estate market started booming in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it still is.
Inventory was light one year ago, but it’s lighter now.
For anyone looking to sell, experts say now is the time.
Experts like Maddy Mattson, who has been a realtor for 24 years, said right now there’s hardly any inventory.
“Now, we’ve sold all of our inventory and the buyers are backed up,” she said.
She adds that they’re seeing calls from all over the country from people who have either missed out on a house, or have to move and are now taking advantage of the low interest rates.
“This is a huge change for us, and the prices are creeping up,” Mattson said.
Around this time last year, Mattson said the phones were ringing off the hook.
Since the pandemic started, home sales in the Lyme area show the increase between 2019 and 2021, surpassing previous sales.
Many buyers also want to be part of a historic home.
As for families who are renting or leasing, they too put pressure on the housing market.
Prices are up, but people wanting to sell are asking themselves what will they be able to buy.
