HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of volunteers are coming together for a housing project to help a disabled veteran in Hamden.
It's part of Heart 9-11, a non-profit organization dedicated to giving back.
The organization described the work as extensive. The project is meant to help give Ryan Dostie's family some growing room.
The group started redoing the first floor and building a new second floor addition Dostie and her family. The work is expected to be done in a matter of days.
Heart 9-11 was founded back in 2007. It's comprised of first responders who bonded in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Since then, they responded to natural and man-made disasters with one mission in mind: Helping communities and families in need.
Over the next few days, 50 of its members said they'll be rebuilding the home for Dostie.
Dostie was a U.S. Army linguist in one of the first units to be deployed to Iraq in 2003.
She suffered from PTSD and sexual trauma, the organization said.
She's married to a former Marine infantryman who is a teacher, a volunteer fireman and an EMT.
Together, they have a daughter.
