HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Tackling homelessness in Hartford.
A Hartford police officer has been working to help the homeless population in the capitol city.
Underneath the highways that cars drive on every day, you’ll find homeless people trying to stay warm at night.
“This is a great location for an individual to sleep outside because of the wind,” said Officer Jim Barrett.
Officer Jim Barrett has come across a lot of people struggling on the streets since he joined the Hartford police force in 2003.
He’s also made it his mission to tap into the homeless society.
“If we can catch it in time, we can reduce crime by redirecting their mindset from survival mode of committing larcenies to getting them a stable job,” Barrett said.
Barrett is connecting them with the resources they need to get back on track. His support goes far beyond his duties as city hall’s chief security officer.
“He’s provided bus passes, he’s provided information when I’ve needed help, he’s provided an open ear to listen to so if you ever have personal issues, he’s willing to listen to you,” said Olajawae McCants.
Barrett estimates nearly 3,000 people have gone through his office doors since his city hall beat started in 2015.
“I believe in second chances. A lot of these guys, people have already pre-judged them,” Barrett said. “I won’t let them fail. I won’t let them fail.”
It’s his promise to the people he’s sworn to protect and serve.
“I guarantee if they give me 100 percent and I give them 180 percent, when they leave my office, we will resolve,” Barrett said.
All Barrett asks that he gets is that he receives updates on their progress. When he sees their pictures on his office walls, he’s reminded of why his extra efforts are all worth it.
“They motivate me because when they come and more determined of success, that motivates me,” Barrett said.
As Barrett expands his operation, he’ll also be working with social work students from UConn and Trinity College.
He hopes they can get field work training while providing much needed services in the Capital City.
Along with the student, Barrett also works with some non-profits. They are Footwear with Care and Hartford Bags of Love.
