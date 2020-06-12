(WFSB) – Protesters around the country are calling for the defunding and dismantling of police departments.
Some politicians, like Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, want an increased investment in community policing.
It’s a method that goes back decades, usually a way to break down barriers, and build trust.
“Our community unfortunately already views police based off of history or based off what they see currently in a negative sense,” said Warren Hardy of Helping Young People Evolve.
Warren Hardy is a community organizer who runs a program in Hartford called HYPE, Helping Young People Evolve.
The organization hosts cookouts, dinners, and works with other agencies to build relationships with young people in impoverished areas.
“We try to bring the positivity to them, establish a relationship, and hopefully get to the why, you are you out of school, why are you out of a job,” Hardy said.
Hardy says as a part of his job, he’s worked with police who have helped him give youth a second chance, but he wants to see them do better.
“I think police need to be a little bit more personable. You can’t come in gun-go, with no type of engaging, no smile. You come in, but you’re like a robot. All they see is your uniform, and your gun, and your badge,” Hardy said.
Many police departments across the state, and the nation, have programs set up to help people see beyond the badge.
It’s part of community policing, a sort of collaboration between the community and police that identifies and solves community problems.
In Waterbury, the department has a Police Activity League, where youth can get involved in team sports and activities led by law enforcement.
“Often times, that police officer could be a coach on their team, they could come back from their assignment for the day, and allow them to go to the school or the gym, or a caroling session, or the choir session and work with that group of children,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.
The Waterbury Police Department also has a community relations division. Officers work with neighborhood organizations.
“The idea is to try to make in-roads into the community, forge relationships,” Chief Spagnolo said.
In East Hartford, the town holds events like Coffee with a Cop and National Night Out.
Ken Barone, who manages the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project, has trained more than 800 officers since 2014.
He says community policing, like walking beats, does make a difference.
“They know who’s out in front of the house, and who’s kids are playing in front yard, and who needs help with the groceries. Part of the issue is that it’s not as common as some folks might like it to be,” Barone said.
While some people push towards having more community policing, others like Victor Constanza with the New Britain Racial Justice Coalition, say the method is not enough.
“We believe those monies should be allocated towards the organizations that actually do the research. We don’t believe more police in more functions help. What we believe is actually funding people’s needs for life is more productive,” Constanza said.
While the outcry to defund police departments ramps up, the call to take another look at community policing is building as well.
“The person makes the uniform, the uniform doesn’t make the person. When someone is real to you, you return that respect,” Hardy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.