CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The first day of school is right around the corner and many children are dealing with increased anxiety because of the COVID-10 pandemic.
Jessica Collins, a mental health professional at two state hospitals, shared a few easy tips for parents to help their children deal with their emotions during such a complicated time.
“I practice what I preach at home because it’s the only way to get through it together,” Collins said.
Collins said she is ready to tackle one of her toughest tasks as both a mom to two young boys and a mental health professional: Helping children deal with anxiety over their return to the classroom in the covid era.
“The more honest you can be and up front you can be, the kids eventually will appreciate that,” she said.
Collins, who is the director of behavioral health at both the Hospital of Central Connecticut and Midstate Medical Center, said one of the main sources of anxiety for teens is the constant stream of information and misinformation about the pandemic. She recommended spending time talking about what's really going on in the world every day in a calm manner.
“Invite them to join you in watching or discussing news outlets or any other information about COVID,” Collins said. “Make sure you are sharing with them what you want them to know.”
Collins said kids between ages 6 and 12 are more likely to question everything and fear things they don't understand. She said to provide honest answers, but make sure they understand their school and family are taking steps to protect them.
“You're going to give them enough information as well as enough reassurance that we are doing A, B and C to keep you safe,” she said.
She said kids under 6 will really miss the physical restrictions COVID creates, so provide plenty of hugs when they come home and at dinnertime, she recommended that the entire family share how they're doing.
“Everybody go around the table and say what was the best part of your day, what went well and then sharing something that was especially hard for each of you and then going around and sharing that,” she said. “Because that really balances out. Not every day is perfect, but not every day is awful.”
