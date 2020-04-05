The CDC is now recommending people wear face masks while in public in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
You probably already have the supplies needed to make a cloth face covering at home.
You don’t need a sewing machine. The CDC says you can use a scarf, bandana, or t-shirt.
Simply cut an old t-shirt about 7 or 8 inches horizontally, folding it in at the top and bottom. You can use rubber bands or hair ties. Add those to both sides.
By covering your face you’re helping protect those around you, especially those who are more vulnerable.
Health officials are stressing that people can be contagious before they have coronavirus symptoms and then spread the virus to others.
Covid-19 can spread by people interacting closely with one another, whether it be through them speaking, coughing, or sneezing.
Dr. Anthony Fauci stresses the cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing.
“This is an addendum and an addition to the physical separation, not as a substitute for it,” Dr. Fauci said.
Some reminders when making your own mask:
- Include multiple layers of fabric.
- Wash it frequently depending on how often you use it. A washing machine is fine.
- Do not touch eyes, nose, and mouth when removing it.
- Wash hands right after taking it off.
“If we're all in this together and we all wear those kinds of coverings, we stand a good chance of interrupting some frequency of the unknowing transmission,” said Dr. Harvey Fineberg.
Health officials stress they don’t want people rushing to get medical or surgical masks. Those should be left for healthcare workers.
This is a recommendation, not a requirement. Children under the age of two do not need a cloth face covering.
For a step-by-step guide from the CDC, click here.
Click here for a video from the CDC on how to make a face covering.
