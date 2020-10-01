WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 is getting answers to the key questions residents have about registration deadlines, absentee ballots, and voter security ahead of the presidential election.
For a lot of voters, the absentee ballot is a new way of voting.
Election officials say that if you have any concerns about making sure your vote counts, the best thing to do it to drop it in one of the ballot boxes outside of your town hall.
“You can be sure in Connecticut your ballot will be counted if it arrived by Election Day at 8 o’clock,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
Voters who want to vote absentee will start receiving their ballots next week. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and other election officials are confident everyone’s vote can count, but it’s important voters follow the correct steps.
“All you have to do is pick up your phone, register to vote, do it by October 27,” said Sue Larsen, President of Registrar of Voters Association of Connecticut.
The first thing is to remember key dates. Town clerks can start mailing absentee ballots on Friday. Voters must be registered to vote first, and that deadline is October 27.
There’s no deadline for requesting a ballot, only that they have to be back to the town clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
If you’re not sure if you’re registered in the right town, you can find that out at myvote.com. There you can also follow the status of your absentee ballot.
Voters can also find an application to request an absentee ballot on Merrill’s website.
“Fill it out, sign it, and insert it int the envelope,” Merrill said.
Also make sure to follow instructions for the absentee ballot. Merrill’s office has planned videos on Facebook instructing people how to apply for a ballot.
If you’re worried about getting your ballot back on time, you can use one the drop boxes. They’re secure and checked daily by a town clerk, if not more.
Merrill says anyone returning their ballot by mail should do so soon.
“The postal service is telling us allow five to seven days for something to be received,” Merrill said.
You can apply for a ballot and then decide to vote in person. You’re also allowed to withdraw your vote after you send it back. To do that, you must notify your town clerk by 8 p.m. on the Friday before the election.
For more information, click here.
The fact that CT does not mail out unsolicited ballots is satisfactory to me. I can understand some residents are petrified to leave their homes to vote. FINE. As long as these votes are counted properly and correctly I have no problem. HOWEVER, just a word of warning to any politicians or political appointees that if you attempt to defraud the election, alter ballots, throw away ballots, misplace or deliberately miscount ballots it will not bode well for you.
