CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - With a mix of snow and strong winds, there comes a chance for power outages.
Owner of S&G Pet Care and Small Engine Repair, Gary Bernacki Junior, says it’s important to make sure your generator is ready to go before winter weather hits.
“First thing would be to make sure you have some fresh fuel. If the fuels been sitting there for a while, you might have problems starting it up,” said Bernacki.
Since most fuel contains ethanol, overtime it’ll start to turn into a varnish and clog up your generator’s carburetor.
“It turns to like sugar crystal, it’s like a jelly. And if it can’t draw the fuel in the generator’s not going to start no matter what you do,” said Bernacki.
To clean it, he says you can use a carb spray, but you might need help from a professional.
Bernacki said, “to get to some of the carburetor they’re buried in there and it takes some work to get to so at that point you would have to call a small engine repair shop in order to properly take care of that.”
