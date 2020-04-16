(WFSB) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, people are being urged to wear a face mask in public to protect everyone.
The recommendation from Governor Ned Lamont could soon turn into an executive order.
There’s a lot of questions from people about how to wear these masks, but also clean them and dispose of them properly.
Before you put on a mask and right after you take it off, it’s important to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or wash your hands with soap and water.
Many will be wearing cloth masks and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you can actually make these with items you find around the house.
The CDC says cloth face coverings should:
- Fit snugly, but comfortably against the side of the face
- Be secured with ties or ear loops
- Include multiple layers of fabric
- Allow for breathing without restriction
When you want to remove your mask, it’s really important that you don’t touch your face and to remember to wash your hands.
How to sanitize
The CDC says a washing machine will do the trick. The cloth face coverings should also be routinely washed, depending on how often you wear it.
Another type of mask people might be wearing are surgical masks. It’s important the blue side is out, and the white side is in. It’s also important to make sure your nose and chin are covered.
When you’re putting on a surgical mask, be careful not to touch the front of it, loop it around one ear and then the other, and make sure its tucked underneath your chin.
Disposable face masks should only be worn once. They should also be removed and replaced when they become moist.
For more information from the CDC, click here.
