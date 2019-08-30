(WFSB) - With school back in session, drivers can expect to share the road with school buses.
In Connecticut, more than 330,000 children take the school bus ever year.
By law, any driver approaching a school bus must stop his or her vehicle at least 10 feet from the front or rear of the bus until it no longer displays its signals. Those signals may include the retractable stop sign on the bus's driver side.
It also includes drivers from turning toward a school bus during that same time period of boarding or departing the bus.
- Driving on a two-way street with no divider or barrier: Traffic in both directions must stop at least 10 feet in front or behind the school bus and must wait for all signals to be off before proceeding.
- Driving on multi-lane roads with no divider or barrier or with a bi-directional turn lane: All lanes must stop and follow the same procedure.
- The only time drivers traveling in the opposite direction of the bus are not required to stop: If there is a raised divider, median or barrier between traffic.
Experts said a good rule to remember is if drivers are behind a school bus, they are always required to stop when the safety signals to stop are activated.
They said another great tip is to always pay attention for children darting to catch their bus or running off after school.
Drivers who don't obey the signals and flashing lights must be prepared to pay.
Failing to stop for a school bus come with a fine of up to $500 for a first offense.
That fine can reach up to $1,000 for a second offense, along with potential jail time.
(1) comment
I think that school buses need to be banned from the interstate highways. They are traveling FAR slower than the flow of traffic, or they need to be limited to no less than 5 mph under the posted speed limit.
