(WFSB) – Connecticut residents picked up COVID tests at various distribution sites on Monday and Tuesday.
The question becomes, what do people do when they get their tests home?
President of Emergency Resource Management Bob Zigler demonstrates how to take one of these test kits at home.
“To start when you open it up, you want to make sure the kit is lying flat on a surface so you can’t do it on your couch or on your bed. Needs to be on a firm hard surface,” says Zigler.
Next, make sure there is a blue indicator line on the test.
“If that blue line is not there, then it’s not a good kit. You can try using the other one,” Zigler says. The next thing you want to do is this additive in here, you gently break the top and on a 90% angle, straight up and down you want to put six drops in the front hole,” says Zigler.
Next, grab the swab.
“Again, not touching any of the tip or not touching any of the top of the card. You’re going to take, and you want to put this at least ¾ of an inch into your nose. You don’t want to be turning it in your fingers like this. You want to bake circles in your nose, touching all the surfaces of the inside of your nose,” Zigler says.
Circulate the swab in each nostril for 15 seconds each.
“Once you’re done, you’re going to take and put it, there are two holes, you’re going to put it in the bottom hole then up to the top hole where you put the liquid in. Once you’re here, you’re now going to turn this three times. What that does is it gets the liquid onto the swab,” Zilger continues.
Now you just close the test and wait 15 minutes for your test results.
Zigler explains it’s important to follow these steps or you could get a false negative.
“If you don’t turn the swab three times inside the liquid, you could get a negative reading. If you don’t swab your nose correctly, you could get a bad reading,” says Zigler.
Experts say most of these at-home test kits have two tests in them, and they’re meant to be used by the same person, just days apart. That way there’s less room for error.
