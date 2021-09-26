HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A high ranking officer in the Hartford Police Department has been reprimanded after accidentally firing her weapon in the office.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says Deputy Chief Sonia Watson was in her office and in the process of leaving for the day when it happened.
Deputy Chief Watson's weapon has been taken away until she completes firearm safety training.
Boisvert added that Watson has been placed on administrative assignment as a result of the incident.
Police continue to investigate.
(1) comment
Whoops lol
