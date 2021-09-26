Hartford Police Generic

(WFSB File Photo)

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A high ranking officer in the Hartford Police Department has been reprimanded after accidentally firing her weapon in the office.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says Deputy Chief Sonia Watson was in her office and in the process of leaving for the day when it happened.

Deputy Chief Watson's weapon has been taken away until she completes firearm safety training.

Boisvert added that Watson has been placed on administrative assignment as a result of the incident.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Chickennone
Chickennone

Whoops lol

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.