HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a more than year of remote learning or a hybrid system, more parents are wanting their students to catch up.
Summer school at Miner Middle School is a welcomed scene for grandmother Daisy Lopez.
"[How was school last year?] School was hard. Hard, because my grandkids need one-on-one attention with the teacher instead on the computer," Lopez explained.
The learning loss is a concern a huge concern here and principal Leonardo Watson knows the work that lies ahead.
"It feels as if a weight has been lifted, but the shoulders are still a little bit heavy," Watson says.
He's ready to take it on.
In the morning, the classes focus on academics, like math, and in the afternoon, it's enrichment, like sports and arts, but Watson says every student in this program will also be exposed to emotional and social learning.
"It's a lot of self reflection. It's making you think about how to make myself the best person on a daily basis," Watson stated.
It's to help students deal with the trauma of disruptive learning and rebuild their self esteem.
In all, 5,600 students are enrolled in Summer school in the Hartford Public School district and eighteen businesses have partnered with the district to help the district with enrichment and learning to make sure the students are moving forward.
The goal is to bridge as much of the learning gap the pandemic created.
"We can start to catch up in the summer, but I think it needs to continue into the school year. There always needs to be opportunities for extending learning for our students," Watson continued.
From Summer school to the start of this school this Fall, Daisy Lopez knows exactly what she wants for her grandson.
"His improvement, more improvement. He was an A and B student, and then when virtual came, he dropped. It was very hard," Lopez added.
Now the hope is the way forward will be a lot easier.
