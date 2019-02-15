NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Human remains found 23-years-ago in Norwalk have been identified.
Police said on April 18, 1996, human remains were found on Shea Island in Norwalk Harbor.
The remains couldn’t be identified at the time, but due to updated testing, two fingerprints were developed from the remains.
On Thursday, police were notified that a positive identity had been made for the remains.
According to Norwalk Police, Landberto Quintero was identified as the man found on Shea Island in 1996.
Anyone with information about Quintero is asked to contact Norwalk Police at 203-854-3164.
