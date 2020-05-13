(WFSB) – For some local experts, they think it’s still too soon for offices to reopen their doors for business.
With an opening date of May 20, some businesses and offices are just about ready to open, but for some human resource outsourcing and consulting firms, they believe that date is too soon.
“You’re sending a message that says it’s better to stay home than to leave,” said David Lewis, CEO of OperationsInc.
CEO of OperationsInc David Lewis says that’s because the state’s guidance for offices to open are lacking.
“The plan that they put out contains a lot of significant gaps that need to be filled before company’s can go ahead and consider seriously returning to work,” Lewis said.
RELATED: State releases guidelines for businesses to reopen
Lewis says some of those gaps include not being able to find masks or cleaning equipment. He says there’s nothing in the plan that holds landlords accountable, especially when you’re sharing common spaces like bathrooms, with other businesses in the building.
And, if someone is infected with COVID-19, then what?
“What do we do? All the guidance tells us to pick up the phone and call someone, but it doesn’t explain that everyone probably needs to quarantine and notify the landlord and other tenants in the building, that we might need to do a cleaning before we can reopen the office. That’s a critical piece of the puzzle,” Lewis said.
Lewis employs 100 people and is looking at possibly opening around June 15. He believes more guidance needs to be issued so everyone is on the same page.
“If we can get to that point, where the safety protocols are in place and everyone is being held accountable to that, then that gets us to the point here that people can feel confident to leave their homes and go out and that’s not just for offices, but for retail to get back to doing our lives,” Lewis said.
Channel 3 reached out to the state to see if they’ll be issuing any guidance, but they have not returned our calls.
