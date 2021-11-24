EAST CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend.
State Police say someone had found a skull Sunday afternoon off of Old Turnpike North in North Canaan.
State Police, along with the Western District Major Crime Squad, are continuing to investigate.
