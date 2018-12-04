NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - With the cold weather here, there are some things pet owners should be keeping in mind to keep their furry friends safe this time of year.
The Connecticut Humane Society said it has some tips on how to better protect cats and dogs.
It said pet owners should be considering what the animals eat and the length of their outdoor walks.
Dog owners know that outdoor time is part of a dog's daily life.
Theresa Geary, director of operations at the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington, said the weather should always be on a pet owner's mind.
She said if it's below freezing or if there's snow on the ground, walks should be shortened.
If the dog is shivering, put a fleece or a sweater on it to keep it better insulated.
Another important tip is to wipe down their paws, especially if there's salt or ice-melt down on the ground.
"Some people don’t use pet-friendly ice melt so you want to be careful they don’t get burned or irritated by that so wipe them off when you get home," Geary said. "Even with warm cloth if you feel there’s debris in there.”
People should also keep a close eye on what the pets are eating or what they could get into with all of the holiday treats, food and plants around the house.
“Just keep them on their routine, with their regular food and treats and don’t give them anything special," Geary said. "They don’t know the difference.”
For more on the weather, including the latest forecast, head here.
(1) comment
Some dogs love, and were bred to love the snow.
