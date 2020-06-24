HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A cold front brought some scattered showers to the eastern part of the state on Wednesday, but most everyone saw no precipitation.
Wednesday also brought the fifth day of our heat wave, with the temperature reaching 91 degrees at Bradley International Airport.
The high was 92 degrees on Saturday, 92 on Sunday, 94 Monday, 91 Tuesday, and 91 degrees on Wednesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the cold front has passed, so the humidity has begun to drop.
"Temperatures will drop through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s," DePrest said.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, and a little more comfortable for sleeping.
Sunshine will mix with partial clouds on Thursday, and it'll be warm but not too humid.
Highs will be in the 80s, but dew point temperatures will be mostly in the 50s.
"A few isolated or widely scattered thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon, but many towns will remain dry," DePrest said.
Thursday night will be partly-cloudy and mild with lows in the upper-50s and 60s.
"We will end the week on a pleasant note. It is going to be seasonably warm Friday with highs in the middle 80s, but the humidity will remain in check," DePrest said.
The sky will be partly-sunny.
Friday night will be dry and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Humidity makes a return for the weekend.
Read the full technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.