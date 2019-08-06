HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An Early Warning Weather Alert was issued for Wednesday due to the possibility for strong-to-severe storms.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed much of Connecticut in a "marginal risk" category for severe weather.
"[Tuesday] will be the transition day from dry to humid," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "You will definitely notice the higher humidity with dew points rising into the 60s to perhaps near 70 in some locations."
Temperatures will only reach into the 80s, however.
While a few scattered showers or thunderstorms are also possible on Tuesday, conditions are expected to range from cloudy to partly-sunny.
"An approaching cold front in conjunction with a trough in the upper regions of the atmosphere will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms [on Wednesday]," Haney explained. "While we can’t rule out a shower or storm in the morning, the greatest risk will come in the afternoon and evening."
Some of the storms could produce strong winds and heavy rain.
Poor-drainage flooding is a possibility.
High temperatures for Wednesday will be in the 80s and the air will remain quite humid.
"A few showers and storms will linger into [Wednesday] night," Haney said. "It’ll be warm and muggy with areas of fog, and lows 65 to 70."
The front itself moves across New England on Thursday.
That means there will still be a chance for a shower or storm then.
Temps should again reach into the 80s.
"The air will be humid most of the day, but dew points will begin to drop either late Thursday or Thursday night," Haney said.
Friday should be a refreshing end to the week.
"The sky will be partly- to mostly-sunny, and a northwesterly breeze will usher cooler, drier air into the state," Haney said. "Highs will be in the lower 80s, and dew point temperatures will be in the 50s."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
